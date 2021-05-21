Maha reports 29,644 new COVID-19 cases, 555 deaths

Maharashtra on Friday reported 29,644 fresh COVID-19 cases and 555 deaths, the health department said.

It took the state's caseload to 55,27,092 and death toll to 86,618, the department said in a release.

Out of 555 deaths, 369 occurred in the last 48 hours while 186 had taken place in the last week.

The deaths that had taken place before one week but were not accounted for till now were added to the overall tally which thus went up by 1,263, the health department said.

The recovery rate of Maharashtra now stands at 91.74 per cent while the case fatality rate is 1.57 per cent. The positivity rate is 17.04 per cent, the release said.

As many as 44,493 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the total of recoveries to 50,70,801. The active caseload dropped to 3,67,121.

Mumbai city reported 1,415 cases and 54 deaths, taking the city's caseload to 6,94,200 and toll to 14,464. The larger Mumbai division reported addition of 3,780 cases and 96 deaths. Raigad rural areas reported 14 deaths.

Nashik division reported 4,375 cases and 57 deaths. Ahmednagar district alone added 2,065 COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths.

As many as 7,487 COVID-19 cases were reported in Pune division, chiefly from Pune's rural parts as well as Solapur and Satara. Pune rural reported 2,291 cases while 1,078 infections were detected in Pune city. Solapur and Satara districts added 1,552 and 1,790 cases, respectively.

Out of 125 deaths in Pune division, 51 were from Pune rural followed by 35 in Solapur and 23 in Satara. The Kolhapur division added 3,450 cases and 90 deaths. As many as 1,202 cases were reported from Sangli's rural parts along with 21 deaths. Kolhapur rural added 1,005 cases and 23 deaths while the virus claimed 21 lives in Ratnagiri and 14 in Sindhudurg districts.

In Marathwada, Aurangabad division's caseload increased by 1,704. The division reported 50 deaths of which Aurangabad rural and Jalna district reported 20 and 10, respectively.

Latur division reported 3,107 cases and 57 deaths of which 22 deaths were reported from Osmanabad followed by 20 from Beed district. For more than two weeks, Beed district was reporting new cases in four digits. On Friday it reported a decrease with 711 new cases coming to light, while Osmanabad district added 1,812 cases.

Akola division's caseload increased by 3,424 while death toll increased by 33, of which 12 came from rural parts of Amravati.

The Nagpur division added 2,317 cases while 47 people died of COVID-19 infection including 15 each in Nagpur city and Wardha district.

With 2,87,501 new tests, the state has so far carried out 3,24,41,776 tests for coronavirus.

