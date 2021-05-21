COVID-19: Indian expats in South Africa send oxygen concentrators to India

A socio-cultural organisation formed by Indian expats in South Africa has dispatched 26 oxygen concentrators to India to help in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a project undertaken with the support of Indian Consul General Anju Ranjan, the members of the India Club South Africa rallied to the call to provide funding for the concentrators.

“India has witnessed an unprecedented second wave of COVID-19 pandemic in the last few weeks which has claimed many lives.

''This unparalleled crisis has brought us all together to collaborate in order to help our fellow Indians back home. It's a very small gesture from us but would hopefully help in saving lives,'' said John Francis, Event Director of India Club, who oversaw the entire operation.

He said that the concentrators were being sent to the Red Cross in India, which will coordinate where they can best be used.

''We are also sending some to the Blind People's Association in India,” Francis said.

The project is continuing with the possibility of more concentrators being purchased and sent to India, Francis added.

Indian Consul General Ranjan lauded the Indian and South African communities who have come forward to sympathise with the people of India.

''I would like to sincerely thank all the people who have come forward to extend their help to this noble cause.

“Let us all fight this once-in-a-century pandemic together. I am confident that we will win eventually,'' Ranjan said. The daily rise in coronavirus cases in India remained below 300,000 for the fifth consecutive day with 259,000 new cases recorded in a single day, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

With a total of 2,59,551 fresh cases, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 2,60,31,991. The death toll climbed to 2,91,331 with 4,209 daily deaths, the data updated at 8 am showed.

