French COVID-19 indicators improve further

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 21-05-2021 21:57 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 21:55 IST
French COVID-19 indicators improved further on Friday, with the health ministry reporting 3,631 people in intensive care units with COVID-19, down by 138 from Thursday, while the overall number of COVID patients also fell again to just over 20,000.

France also reported 109 new coronavirus deaths in hospitals, compared with 173 on Friday last week, and 305 on Friday three weeks ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

