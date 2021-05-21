French COVID-19 indicators improve further

French COVID-19 indicators improved further on Friday, with the health ministry reporting 3,631 people in intensive care units with COVID-19, down by 138 from Thursday, while the overall number of COVID patients also fell again to just over 20,000.

France also reported 109 new coronavirus deaths in hospitals, compared with 173 on Friday last week, and 305 on Friday three weeks ago.

