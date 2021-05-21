U.S. likely to lift vaccine export barriers soon -Italy's Draghi
- Country:
- Italy
The United States is likely to soon drop its restrictions on vaccine exports as supplies at home become plentiful and the majority of U.S. citizens get a jab, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Friday. Washington last year invoked the wartime powers of the Defense Production Act to preserve vaccine raw materials for its own companies, a move which hindered production elsewhere.
"I am pretty sure the U.S. will take off their vaccine barriers now. There are plenty of vaccinations now," Draghi told reporters at the end of a global health summit where poorer nations complained about an unfair distribution of jabs.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Italian
- Washington
- The United States
- U.S.
- Mario Draghi
- Defense Production Act
ALSO READ
John David Washington to star in Gareth Edwards' 'True Love'
Italian envoy inaugurates oxygen plant at ITBP hospital in Noida
John David Washington to collaborate with 'Godzilla' director Gareth Edwards for 'True Love'
Italian tiara, Kashmir sapphire to feature at Sotheby's auction
Senior CDC official Nancy Messonnier resigns from her position - Washington Post