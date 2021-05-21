Left Menu

U.S. likely to lift vaccine export barriers soon -Italy's Draghi

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 21-05-2021 22:17 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 22:14 IST
U.S. likely to lift vaccine export barriers soon -Italy's Draghi
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Italy

The United States is likely to soon drop its restrictions on vaccine exports as supplies at home become plentiful and the majority of U.S. citizens get a jab, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Friday. Washington last year invoked the wartime powers of the Defense Production Act to preserve vaccine raw materials for its own companies, a move which hindered production elsewhere.

"I am pretty sure the U.S. will take off their vaccine barriers now. There are plenty of vaccinations now," Draghi told reporters at the end of a global health summit where poorer nations complained about an unfair distribution of jabs.

