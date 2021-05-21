Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2021 22:21 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 22:21 IST
Delhi CM, US Charge D'Affaires deliberate on joint efforts to combat Covid
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and US Charge D'Affaires in India Daniel B Smith on Friday discussed ways to jointly address the COVID-19 pandemic situation, officials said.

The two leaders held a virtual meeting and prayed for safety of people in both the countries, they said.

''CM Arvind Kejriwal and H.E. Daniel B Smith discussed how the government of Delhi and the US can jointly and collectively, address the COVID-19 pandemic situation,'' a senior official said.

Kejriwal also enquired about the well-being of the US embassy officials here.

The two leaders also said that once the pandemic situation gets better, they would hold discussions in person.

Delhi recorded 3,009 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Friday, and 252 fatalities from the coronavirus infection, while the positivity rate dipped to 4.76 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here.

