C'garh records 4,943 COVID-19 cases, 96 deaths; 9,867 recover

Chhattisgarh on Friday reported 4,943 COVID-19 cases and 96 deaths, taking the infection count to 9,41,366 and the toll to 12,391, a health official said.The number of recoveries reached 8,52,529 after 1,414 people were discharged from hospitals and 8,453 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 76,446 active cases, the official informed.Raipur district reported 348 new cases, taking the total count of infection to 1,54,507, including 3,048 deaths.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 21-05-2021 22:42 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 22:37 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

