Left Menu

COVID-19 claims 98 more lives in Bihar

PTI | Patna | Updated: 21-05-2021 22:37 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 22:37 IST
COVID-19 claims 98 more lives in Bihar
  • Country:
  • India

COVID-19 death toll in Bihar rose to 4339 on Friday with 98 fresh fatalities, as many as reported on the previous day, even as the number of people testing positive in the state continued to show a downward trend.

The second wave has proven to be deadly for the state, where the death toll has risen by more than two-fold in the past one month.

On Tuesday, the biggest single day spike of 111 deaths were reported and more than 500 fatalities have been registered in the past five days.

Many estimable people of the state, including politicians, bureaucrats and renowned people from other walks of life have succumbed to the coronavirus in the recent past.

Altogether 5154 people tested positive since the previous day, raising the tally to 6.81 lakh.

Till a few weeks ago, more than 10,000 people had been getting infected on a daily basis in Bihar though with the clamping of the lockdown by the Nitish Kumar government which came into force on May 05, there has been a decline in the incidence.

Moreover, 6.17 lakh people have recovered and the state is now left with 49,311 active cases.

The state's active caseload had dramatically risen in April when it shot up from less than two thousand to over one lakh in less than a month and remained in six figures for a few weeks before showing a receding trend.

Nonetheless, the state seems to have adopted an aggressive testing strategy to break the chain of infection.

The number of samples tested since the previous day exceeded 1.25 lakh while the aggregate, since the pandemic broke out in March last year, is 2.87 crore.

The department also said altogether 96.04 lakh doses of vaccine have been administered.

The number of people who have received only one shot is 76.60 lakh while only 19.24 lakh have got the second, booster dose which is said to provide effective immunization against the dreaded coronavirus.

So far, none of the recipients of the second jab falls in the 18-44 years age group, for which vaccination was unrolled only on May 08.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft; DNA study seeks to end dispute on where Columbus was born and more

Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft;...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietnam to set up $1.1 billion COVID-19 vaccine fund and more

Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietn...

 Global
3
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
4
IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021