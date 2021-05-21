Left Menu

Goa Shipyard Ltd donates 5 oxygen concentrators to Matrubhumi Seva Pratishthan

Goa Shipyard Ltd (GSL), a PSU under Union Defence Ministry, donated five oxygen concentrators to Matrubhumi Seva Pratishtha, which is a Goa-based organisation dedicated to social service.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 21-05-2021 23:07 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 23:07 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Goa Shipyard Ltd (GSL), a PSU under Union Defence Ministry, donated five oxygen concentrators to Matrubhumi Seva Pratishtha, which is a Goa-based organisation dedicated to social service. "Earlier, Matrubhumi Seva Pratishthan was meeting the needs of the COVID-19 patients on two available concentrators. Now, as five more concentrators have been added to the account, the Pratishtan will be able to serve more needy patients," said the organisation in a statement.

The Pratishthan had sought oxygen concentrators from GSL to cater to COVID-19 patients. Oxygen concentrators will be made available to the patients on rotation basis. They are required to return the concentrator to the Prathistan once the need is met. The social service organisation thanked Chief Commander of Goa Shipyard Bharat Bhushan Nagpal for the donation.

Goa, currently, has 20,808 active coronavirus patients. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

