Left Menu

Pune sees 4,129 COVID-19 cases, 96 deaths; 2,496 recover

PTI | Pune | Updated: 21-05-2021 23:21 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 23:15 IST
Pune sees 4,129 COVID-19 cases, 96 deaths; 2,496 recover
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Pune district reported 4,129 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its COVID-19 count to 9,88,916, while the day also saw 96 deaths and 2,496 people getting discharged from hospitals, an official said on Friday.

The toll in the district stands at 15,853, he said.

''Pune city's tally rose to 4,64,076 with the addition of 973 cases, while Pimpri Chinchwad's caseload reached 2,45,413 with the detection of 750 cases. The tally in rural and cantonment areas of the district is 2,79,427,'' the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft; DNA study seeks to end dispute on where Columbus was born and more

Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft;...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietnam to set up $1.1 billion COVID-19 vaccine fund and more

Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietn...

 Global
3
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
4
IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021