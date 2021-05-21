Pune sees 4,129 COVID-19 cases, 96 deaths; 2,496 recover

Pune district reported 4,129 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its COVID-19 count to 9,88,916, while the day also saw 96 deaths and 2,496 people getting discharged from hospitals, an official said on Friday.

The toll in the district stands at 15,853, he said.

''Pune city's tally rose to 4,64,076 with the addition of 973 cases, while Pimpri Chinchwad's caseload reached 2,45,413 with the detection of 750 cases. The tally in rural and cantonment areas of the district is 2,79,427,'' the official said.

