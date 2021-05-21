Germany to take France off coronavirus risk list -sources
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 21-05-2021 23:38 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 23:38 IST
Germany plans to remove France from its list of coronavirus risk areas due to a sharp drop in the number of cases there, two government sources said on Friday.
Slovenia and Croatia, popular summer holiday destinations, would also no longer be classified as risk areas, the sources added.
