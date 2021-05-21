Pb: 6.3 lakh houses surveyed by ASHA workers as part of govt initiative to make villages COVID-free

As part of Punjab government's initiative to make villages COVID-free, 6.3 lakh households have so far been surveyed by the Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) workers covering a population of 17.7 lakh, an official statement said on Friday.

The survey, which started two days ago, will be completed in 15 days and is aimed to help break the chain of coronavirus, Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said in the statement.

Advertisement

Sidhu said as Punjab's rural areas are registering an alarming increase in the positivity rate, the state government has launched 'Mission Fateh 2' or 'Corona Mukt Pind Abhiyan' to contain the spread of the deadly contagion and to ensure COVID-free villages.

The minister said COVD care kits have been provided to the patients in home isolation while advised people against giving any medicine coronavirus positive pregnant women without a doctor’s prescription.

Sidhu said instructions have been issued to all community health officers (CHO) to immediately report cases of COVID-19 pregnant women to concerned senior medical officers (SMO) at the block level and state headquarters here. He said they have been asked to report even if any of the family members of the pregnant women are COVID positive. Besides, special attention is being paid to high risk groups who have a history of hypertension and diabetes, he said.

Sharing details about Mission Fateh 2, the minister said in every village, a door-to-door survey is being done by ASHA workers to check for COVID symptoms such as fever, cough, and shortness of breath. The information of the suspected person is immediately being shared by ASHA with CHO and SMO stating that the suspected person be tested for COVID and necessary treatment as per protocol provided to the patient, he said.

He said all the Primary Health Centres (PHCs), Health Wellness Centre (HWCs) and sub-centres have been provided with adequate logistics like rapid antigen kits, necessary medicines, PPE kits, pulse oximeters, digital thermometers, sanitisers, masks and any other item required to perform this survey.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)