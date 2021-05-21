Ghaziabad DM claims 41 out of 161 villages has no coronavirus cases

Forty-one of the 161 villages in Ghaziabad have no coronavirus cases, District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey said on Friday, adding strict containment measures are being taken to ensure the virus does not re-emerge there.

He said the entry of outsiders has been banned in these villages without testing. In case a resident of the village wants to come back, he or she too would have to undergo a coronavirus test at the village panchayat bhawan, he added. People testing positive would be kept in isolation till recovery, he said. In other villages also, monitoring committees are working to raise awareness among residents and COVID-19 medicine kits are being distributed, the DM said, adding all necessary protocols are being implemented strictly. Two volunteers from each village would be designated by the village head for community policing, while a government village watchman would assist them, the DM said. Also, a survey is underway in the wards of all civic bodies of the district and depending on the exact count of COVID-19 cases, a voluntary community containment program would be initiated, the DM said.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)