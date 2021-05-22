J-K LG takes cognisance of low vaccination rate in some districts

Taking cognisance of the low vaccination rate in some districts of Jammu and Kahsmir, Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha on Friday passed strict directions to deputy commissioners for scaling up the inoculation drive in their respective districts.

He said the vaccination, testing and effective COVID management will be the parameters for monitoring performance of the officers in J-K.

Sinha also set timelines for establishment of five-bedded COVID care centres at panchayats in far-flung areas of the UT.

''Maximise the testing for areas with high positivity rate. Fix vaccination and testing targets for tehsildars and BDOs,'' the LG said.

He said officers should share good practices and take comprehensive measures to bring down the COVID-19 positivity rate across the districts, besides tracking the trend on daily basis Sinha chaired a series of meetings with COVID task force, deputy commissioners and SPs from across the UT, in which important decisions were taken to strengthen the COVID containment efforts in J-K. an official statement said.

The Lt Governor is keeping a close watch on the COVID containment measures being undertaken by the district administrations across the UT, it said.

“Protect and save precious lives by discharging your duties with determination, dedication and greater responsibility. Put in your best efforts and work round-the-clock to ensure the availability of all the necessary medicare facilities, besides laying a strong rapid response mechanism in all districts in order to deal with the emerging situation,” the Lt Governor directed the officers.

''The DCs were asked to prepare a futuristic plan to contain the spread of the deadly virus. Take prompt action on COVID-related issues and regularly brief the media providing factual and accurate information to the public,'' the statement said.

Emphasising on regulating the movement of people during the restrictions, the Lt Governor directed the divisional commissioners and DCs to streamline the process of issuance of passes.

While reviewing the district-wise status of preparations being made to contain the spread of coronavirus in rural areas, Sinha set timelines for establishment of five-bedded COVID care centres at the panchayat level across J-K.

“We are decentralising the COVID management, which is essential for effective and efficient public health system. Focus on strengthening primary health care in rural areas. There is a need to increase the availability and accessibility of healthcare support system in far flung areas,” the Lt Governor said.

He instructed the Principal Secretary, Rural Development Department, to lay a comprehensive mechanism for monitoring the operationalisation of COVID care centres in panchayats.

The Lt Governor laid stress on proper training of ASHA and anganwadi workers, besides mobilising PRIs and volunteers and utilising SDRF funds for effective management of COVID care centres at the panchayat level.

The health department was directed to proactively engage in functioning of these COVID care facilities, the statement said.

Atal Dulloo, Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education Department, gave a detailed overview about the status of oxygen generation and supply, bed occupancy in hospitals, containment activities, status of vaccination drive under different age groups, district-wise daily and weekly trends of COVID-19 cases, positivity rate, recovery rate etc to the LG, it said.

