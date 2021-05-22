Left Menu

Strictly follow COVID restrictions: Gehlot to people

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 22-05-2021 00:25 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 00:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday urged the people to strictly adhere to COVID-19 restrictions being implemented to prevent the spread of the disease.

He said strict measures like ‘Public Discipline Fortnight, Pandemic Red Alert and Public Discipline Lockdown’ by the state government to stop the spread of the virus have started showing results, but the infection rate and mortality rate is still worrying.

''In such a situation, we have to maintain the restraint and discipline in social behavior continuously, besides following the lockdown more strictly. Only then will we be able to reduce the danger of COVID-19,'' Gehlot said in a statement.

He was conducting a high-level review late Friday night on COVID-19, lockdown and availability of resources, the statement said.

Gehlot said the state government has made every effort to save the lives of people in this hour of crisis, but there has been a considerable spread of infection in cities and rural areas.

The chief minister said youths, pregnant women and children have also come in the grip of the infection.

The government's top priority is to strengthen the medical care facilities across the state to face such an adverse situation, he said.

Gehlot said based on the experience of the first and second wave of coronavirus, concrete steps should be taken for the possible third wave of the infection.

Gehlot also expressed concern over growing cases of black fungus and said there is no shortage of treatment in the state for the deadly infection.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

