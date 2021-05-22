Left Menu

UN allocates $18.6 million to Gaza for emergency humanitarian needs

The United Nations has allocated 18.6 million to Gaza for emergency humanitarian needs and plans to launch a flash appeal next week for funds to cover needs over the next three months.U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock allocated USD 4.5 million from the U.N.s emergency relief fund for Gaza on Friday, following the cease-fire between Israel and Hamas militants who control the Gaza Strip.

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 22-05-2021 00:30 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 00:26 IST
UN allocates $18.6 million to Gaza for emergency humanitarian needs
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The United Nations has allocated $18.6 million to Gaza for emergency humanitarian needs and plans to launch a flash appeal next week for funds to cover needs over the next three months.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock allocated USD 4.5 million from the U.N.'s emergency relief fund for Gaza on Friday, following the cease-fire between Israel and Hamas militants who control the Gaza Strip. Earlier in the week, Lowcock released $14.1 million from the fund.

Dujarric said the U.N. was able to send 13 trucks with food, COVID-19 vaccines, disposable medical items, drugs including emergency medicines, and first aid kits into Gaza following the partial reopening of the Kerem Shalom crossing from Israel as the cease-fire took hold.

Dujarric said the Erez passenger crossing was also opened temporarily for senior humanitarian officials to enter Gaza including Philippe Lazzarini, the head of the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees known as UNRWA, and the U.N. humanitarian coordinator for the region, Lynn Hastings.

The U.N. spokesman said the cease-fire announcement led to a mass exodus from UNRWA schools where thousands of Palestinians had sought safety. The number still in UNRWA schools on Friday dropped to less than 1,000 from a high of over 66,000.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
2
IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

 United States
3
EU persuades U.S. to ease COVID export restrictions for CureVac -sources

EU persuades U.S. to ease COVID export restrictions for CureVac -sources

 Global
4
NASA to host EO Dashboard Hackathon to study COVID-19's environmental effects

NASA to host EO Dashboard Hackathon to study COVID-19's environmental effect...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021