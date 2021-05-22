Firhad Hakim returns home after Cal HC orders house arrest, 3 others to remain in hospital due to ill health

West Bengal minister Firhad Hakim on Friday returned home after the Calcutta High Court ordered the house arrest of him and three others arrested by the CBI in connection with the Narada sting tape case.

Hakim, the state's transport minister and chairman of the board of administrators of the KMC, came back to his Chetla residence in the evening, amid tight security.

''We urged his supporters to not celebrate his return as he and the others are yet to get bail. Please ensure the court directive that there shouldn't be any crowding in front of the residence,'' one of his daughters said.

Apart from Hakim, the high court earlier in the day ordered the house arrest of Panchayat Minister Subrata Mukherjee, Trinamool Congress MLA Madan Mitra and former Kolkata mayor Sovan Chatterjee.

The court passed the direction modifying its earlier order that stayed their bail granted by a special CBI court on Monday when the four leaders were arrested.

However, Mukherjee, Mitra and Chatterjee will not be able to return home immediately as they are undergoing treatment for various health conditions.

Mitra, who had recently recovered from COVID-19, was diagnosed with severe pulmonary problems.

''Mr Mitra's condition is critical. He needs to be in hospital for treatment and is not in a position to be discharged,'' one of the three doctors of the medical board constituted for the treatment of the three political leaders, said.

Chatterjee, who suffers from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder (COPD) and is highly diabetic, has developed cirrhosis of the liver, he said.

The doctor said Mukherjee is on nebuliser.

''We have to continue their treatment. At the moment, they are under observation,'' he added.

