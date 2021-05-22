Army sets up COVID isolation centre at Pathankot within 48 hours

The Army has setup a COVID isolation centre for civilians in Punjab’s Pathankot in just 48 hours, officials said on Friday.

The 50-bed centre was necessitated by surging cases of coronavirus in Pathankot, they said.

Set up at the district sports stadium at Lamini within 48 hours of receiving a request by the civil administration, the centre would help those COVID patients who are unable to isolate at home due to presence of senior citizens, pregnant women or children, said Sanyam Aggarwal, Deputy Commissioner, Pathankot.

The centre has been equipped by the Army and would be staffed by civil medical staff.

On April 28, the Army had augmented the COVID capacity of the district hospital at Pathankot by establishing additional 50 beds for increasing number of coronavirus patients, they said. The Army hospital has in addition been treating COVID positive civilians referred by the district hospital. As many as 66 such patients have been admitted to the Army hospital so far.

