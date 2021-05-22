Left Menu

Army sets up COVID isolation centre at Pathankot within 48 hours

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 22-05-2021 00:50 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 00:50 IST
Army sets up COVID isolation centre at Pathankot within 48 hours
  • Country:
  • India

The Army has setup a COVID isolation centre for civilians in Punjab’s Pathankot in just 48 hours, officials said on Friday.

The 50-bed centre was necessitated by surging cases of coronavirus in Pathankot, they said.

Set up at the district sports stadium at Lamini within 48 hours of receiving a request by the civil administration, the centre would help those COVID patients who are unable to isolate at home due to presence of senior citizens, pregnant women or children, said Sanyam Aggarwal, Deputy Commissioner, Pathankot.

The centre has been equipped by the Army and would be staffed by civil medical staff.

On April 28, the Army had augmented the COVID capacity of the district hospital at Pathankot by establishing additional 50 beds for increasing number of coronavirus patients, they said. The Army hospital has in addition been treating COVID positive civilians referred by the district hospital. As many as 66 such patients have been admitted to the Army hospital so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
2
IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

 United States
3
EU persuades U.S. to ease COVID export restrictions for CureVac -sources

EU persuades U.S. to ease COVID export restrictions for CureVac -sources

 Global
4
NASA to host EO Dashboard Hackathon to study COVID-19's environmental effects

NASA to host EO Dashboard Hackathon to study COVID-19's environmental effect...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021