Germany declares U.K. a virus variant region

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 22-05-2021 01:36 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 01:36 IST

Germany's public health institute on Friday declared Britain and Northern Ireland a virus variant region, requiring anyone entering the country from the United Kingdom to quarantine for two weeks on arrival.

Cases of a coronavirus variant of concern first found in India continue to climb in Britain.

"We want to play it safe," a German government source said. "In this important phase of the vaccination campaign, the entry of problematic mutations must be avoided as far as possible."

