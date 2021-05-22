Brazil registers 76,855 new cases of coronavirus, total nudges 16 million -health ministry
Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 22-05-2021 02:05 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 02:01 IST
- Country:
- Brazil
Brazil recorded 76,855 additional confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 2,215 new deaths from COVID-19, Health Ministry figures showed on Friday.
Brazil has now registered almost 16 million cases since the pandemic began, and the official death toll stands at 446,309, according to ministry data.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Health Ministry
- Brazil
Advertisement