Left Menu

Brazil registers 76,855 new cases of coronavirus, total nudges 16 million -health ministry

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 22-05-2021 02:05 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 02:01 IST
Brazil registers 76,855 new cases of coronavirus, total nudges 16 million -health ministry
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Brazil recorded 76,855 additional confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 2,215 new deaths from COVID-19, Health Ministry figures showed on Friday.

Brazil has now registered almost 16 million cases since the pandemic began, and the official death toll stands at 446,309, according to ministry data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
2
Germany declares U.K. a virus variant region

Germany declares U.K. a virus variant region

 Germany
3
IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

 United States
4
EU persuades U.S. to ease COVID export restrictions for CureVac -sources

EU persuades U.S. to ease COVID export restrictions for CureVac -sources

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021