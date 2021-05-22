Brazil registers 76,855 new cases of coronavirus, total nudges 16 million -health ministry

Brazil recorded 76,855 additional confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 2,215 new deaths from COVID-19, Health Ministry figures showed on Friday.

Brazil has now registered almost 16 million cases since the pandemic began, and the official death toll stands at 446,309, according to ministry data.

