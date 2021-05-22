Health News Roundup: Mexico to get material for 4 million AstraZeneca doses; Inside the race to find a COVID-19 treatment pill and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

White House says no plans to require vaccines for foreign visitors

The White House said on Friday it has no plans to require foreign visitors to the United States to be vaccinated for COVID-19, even as the European Union plans to allow Americans who have received their shots to travel in the bloc. White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki also said there was no update on when the U.S. might allow in more foreign visitors.

Swipe right! White House partners with dating apps to encourage vaccination

Want to know if your next new love interest has been vaccinated against COVID-19? Just check your favorite app. The White House has partnered with popular online dating platforms such as Match, Tinder and Bumble to encourage more Americans to get vaccinated against the virus that has killed hundreds of thousands of people in the United States alone.

Mexico to get material for 4 million AstraZeneca doses, official says

Mexico will receive the active ingredient for a total of some 4 million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine shots by the end of next week, a senior Mexican official said on Friday, shipments that should help Latin America fight the virus. An air cargo for around 1.3 million doses that arrived in Mexico from the United States on Thursday night was the first part of the shipments of Argentine-made active ingredient for the vaccine, the official said.

Inside the race to find a COVID-19 treatment pill

In early 2020, as a new deadly coronavirus began spreading around the world, Pfizer Inc assembled what it called a "SWAT team" of scientists and chemists to identify a potential treatment to fight COVID-19. The U.S. pharmaceutical giant, which had begun exploring a vaccine, also wanted to produce a pill that could stop the infection from progressing, similar to how the widely-used Tamiflu drug fights influenza. The team scoured Pfizer's library of molecules looking for unused compounds to help jumpstart the process, and quickly identified a promising candidate.

AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine slightly less effective against variant found in India, CEO tells FT

AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine was only slightly less effective against the variant first found in India than the strain identified in Kent, the company's Chief Executive Officer Pascal Soriot said in an interview with Financial Times on Friday. He added the company is in talks with governments, including the United Kingdom, about new contracts for booster doses.

'Failure for humanity': rich world aims to end vaccine inequities

Rich nation leaders and big drugmakers promised on Friday to do more to bridge the startling divide in fighting COVID-19, with an increased flow of badly-needed vaccines to poorer regions. Lavishly-funded mass inoculation campaigns are helping many wealthy countries slash infections, but few shots have reached less developed nations where the virus still rages sometimes uncontrollably, drawing accusations of "vaccine apartheid".

COVID-19 deaths in Latin America set to surpass 1 million, as outbreak worsens

The death toll from COVID-19 in Latin America and the Caribbean was due to pass 1 million people on Friday, according to a Reuters tally, with the pandemic worsening in the part of the world with the highest per capita death rate. From the dusty highlands of Bolivia to the Brazilian metropolis of São Paulo, the pandemic has swamped underfunded healthcare systems after spreading fast across nations where many people survive hand-to-mouth and have been unable to enter lockdown.

Sweat-sniffer dogs make Thai debut as coronavirus detectors

Thailand on Friday deployed dogs trained to detect coronavirus infections by sniffing samples of human sweat, as the country deals with a spike in infections, including many without symptoms of the virus. Three of six trained Labradors made their debut at Bangkok's Chulalongkorn University after trials that the project leader said had shown a success rate of about 95%, with about 2,000 samples sniffed this month.

India faces antifungal drug shortage as rare complication adds to COVID-19 woes

India said on Friday it was working to alleviate a shortage of a medicine used to treat a rare fungal disease hitting COVID-19 patients as its healthcare system reels under a massive wave of coronavirus infections. Cases of mucormycosis, or "black fungus," a potentially serious condition that causes blurred or double vision, chest pain and breathing difficulties, have surged in India, mostly among COVID-19 patients.

Germany declares U.K. a virus variant region

Germany's public health institute on Friday declared Britain and Northern Ireland a virus variant region, requiring anyone entering the country from the United Kingdom to quarantine for two weeks on arrival. Cases of a coronavirus variant of concern first found in India continue to climb in Britain.

