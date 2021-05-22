Biden says U.S. will vaccinate South Korean soldiers against COVID-19
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-05-2021 04:14 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 04:14 IST
President Joe Biden said on Friday that he and South Korean South Korean President Moon Jae-in had agreed on a comprehensive partnership on COVID-19 vaccines and that the United States would provide vaccinations for 550,000 South Korean soldiers.
Speaking during a news conference at the White House, Moon said the vaccine partnership would contribute to boosting supplies in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.
