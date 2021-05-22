Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Pentagon chief unable to talk to Chinese military leaders despite repeated attempts

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has so far been unable to speak with China's top general despite multiple attempts to set up talks, U.S. defense officials said on Friday.

Relations between China and the United States have grown increasingly tense, with the world's two largest economies clashing over everything from Taiwan and China's human rights record to its military activity in the South China Sea.

Israel and Hamas both claim victory as ceasefire holds

Israel and Hamas both claimed victory on Friday after their forces ended 11 days of fighting, but humanitarian officials warned that the damage to Gaza would take years to rebuild. After working behind the scenes for days to reach a truce, the White House said Washington had received assurances from the relevant parties that they were committed to the ceasefire.

Analysis-Gaza conflict forces reordering of Biden's policy priorities

U.S. President Joe Biden took office in January determined to focus his time and energy on the coronavirus pandemic and economic downturn at home and big challenges such as China, Russia and Iran abroad. But after a Gaza conflict that required intensive behind-the-scenes U.S. diplomacy, his aides are having to reorder their priorities as they seek to stabilize an Israel-Hamas ceasefire, craft a reconstruction aid plan for the Palestinians and prevent a recurrence of what became Biden's first foreign policy crisis.

Lady Gaga tells of 'psychotic break' after rape at 19 left her pregnant

Lady Gaga said she suffered a "psychotic break" after being raped and made pregnant by a producer at age 19 as she was trying to get a foothold in the music industry. Gaga, now 35, gave details of the assault in an interview for the Apple TV+ documentary "The Me You Can't See" about mental health and the long term effects of trauma.

Biden, South Korea's Moon express willingness to engage North

U.S. President Joe Biden and South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Friday injected fresh urgency into attempts to engage North Korea in dialogue over its nuclear weapons program with Biden saying he would meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un under the right conditions. At a joint news conference, Biden and Moon both said the complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula is their goal. Biden said he was "under no illusions" about the difficulty of getting North Korea to give up its nuclear arsenals after his predecessors failed.

'Failure for humanity': rich world aims to end vaccine inequities

Rich nation leaders and big drugmakers promised on Friday to do more to bridge the startling divide in fighting COVID-19, with an increased flow of badly-needed vaccines to poorer regions. Lavishly-funded mass inoculation campaigns are helping many wealthy countries slash infections, but few shots have reached less developed nations where the virus still rages sometimes uncontrollably, drawing accusations of "vaccine apartheid".

COVID-19 deaths in Latin America surpass 1 million as outbreak worsens

The death toll from COVID-19 in Latin America and the Caribbean passed 1 million people on Friday, according to a Reuters tally, with the pandemic worsening in the part of the world with the highest per capita death rate. From the dusty highlands of Bolivia to the Brazilian metropolis of São Paulo, the pandemic has swamped underfunded healthcare systems after spreading fast across nations where many people survive hand-to-mouth and have been unable to enter lockdown.

Nigerian army chief dies in air force plane crash

Nigeria's army chief, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru, died in a plane crash on Friday on an official visit to the northern state of Kaduna, which has had security challenges in recent months, the presidency said. The air force said in a statement that its plane crashed near Kaduna airport and that it was investigating the cause.

India faces antifungal drug shortage as rare complication adds to COVID-19 woes

India said on Friday it was working to alleviate a shortage of a medicine used to treat a rare fungal disease hitting COVID-19 patients as its healthcare system reels under a massive wave of coronavirus infections. Cases of mucormycosis, or "black fungus," a potentially serious condition that causes blurred or double vision, chest pain and breathing difficulties, have surged in India, mostly among COVID-19 patients.

Brazil's Lula meets centrist Cardoso in anti-Bolsonaro move

Two former Brazilian presidents overcame decades of political rivalry on Friday with a public show of common purpose: blocking Brazil's far-right President Jair Bolsonaro from gaining a second term next year. Former leftist president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva met with centrist Fernando Henrique Cardoso, also a two-term former president, for lunch last week, in a move bringing Brazil's left and center closer to joining forces to oppose Bolsonaro.