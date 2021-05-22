China reports 10 new mainland COVID-19 cases vs 24 a day earlier

China reported 10 new COVID-19 cases on May 21, down from 24 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Saturday. The National Health Commission said in a statement that nine of the new cases were imported infections. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, dropped to 23 from 25 a day earlier.

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mainland China now stand at 90,954, while the death toll is unchanged at 4,636.

