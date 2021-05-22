Left Menu

60 per cent population above 45 vaccinated in J-K

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday said that 60 per cent of the population above 45 years has been vaccinated in the Union Territory, which is above the national average of 32 per cent.

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 22-05-2021 10:39 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 10:39 IST
60 per cent population above 45 vaccinated in J-K
Atal Dulloo Financial Commissioner of Health and Medical Education . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday said that 60 per cent of the population above 45 years has been vaccinated in the Union Territory, which is above the national average of 32 per cent. Atal Dulloo, Financial Commissioner of Health and Medical Education stated that the vaccination started in Jammu and Kashmir on January 16, 2021 and till now nearly 28 lakh vaccine doses have been administered.

"Vaccination for people above 45 years is going on at a fast pace, 60 per cent of the above 45 population has been vaccinated which is above the national average of 32 per cent. We are trying to complete the vaccination drive as soon as possible and give everyone two doses of the vaccine," he said. "From May 1 the vaccination for 18 to 44 age group has also started in Jammu and Kashmir. When we get more doses of vaccine, the drive for this age group will also be expedited," he further said.

The administration is now focusing on extending the vaccination efforts in rural areas as the cases are increasing there. Chander Jeet Singh Tehsildar of Marh said, "We are doing door-to-door campaigning and taking the help of sarpanches, panches, social workers, In Marh we have vaccinated 90 per cent of the population above 45 years."

K K Sharma a local resident said, "Government teams are visiting households raising awareness about COVID-19 and the vaccination drive. I appeal to everyone to get vaccinated." According to the Union Health Ministry, Jammu and Kashmir has 50,554 active COVID-19 cases. The total number of recoveries has reached 2,06,081 and fatalities have mounted to 3,422. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany declares U.K. a virus variant region

Germany declares U.K. a virus variant region

 Germany
2
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
3
IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

 United States
4
EU persuades U.S. to ease COVID export restrictions for CureVac -sources

EU persuades U.S. to ease COVID export restrictions for CureVac -sources

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021