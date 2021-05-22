Left Menu

Kolkata woman dies of 'black fungus'

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 22-05-2021 11:01 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 11:01 IST
A 32-year-old woman died of mucormycosis or 'black fungus' while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kolkata, a Health Department official said on Saturday.

Shampa Chakraborty, a resident of Haridevpur in the southern fringes of the city, was admitted to the state-run Sambhunath Pandit Hospital with COVID-19, he said.

She died on Friday morning while battling mucormycosis, commonly known as 'black fungus', the official said.

The Health Department constituted an expert committee to deal with 'black fungus' cases.

At present, five patients are undergoing treatment for the disease in the state, the official said.

''All these patients are from neighbouring Bihar and Jharkhand. We are constantly monitoring their conditions,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

