COVID-19 variant identified in Louisiana
That's less than 5 percent of Louisiana's total tests and less than 2 percent of the positive tests in the state.
- Country:
- United States
A medical center in Louisiana said Friday that it has identified the state's first two cases of a COVID-19 variant which has spread widely since being first identified in India.
Britain and the World Health Organisation consider it a variant of concern because experts think it may spread more easily than the original virus, LSU Health Shreveport said in a news release Friday.
The health system said the two samples were among more than 2,600 for which its Center for Emerging Viral Threats has decoded the genome. That represents 56 percent of all viral genomic surveillance data from Louisiana, the news release said.
Overall, the lab has processed 331,000 tests, and 7,600 were positive. That's less than 5 percent of Louisiana's total tests and less than 2 percent of the positive tests in the state. As of Friday, Louisiana has reported 7.3 million tests and 467,800 cases of COVID-19.
At least two other variants have shown up in Louisiana — the one first identified in the United Kingdom and the one first found in Brazil.
LSU Health Shreveport said its lab found that the one first found in England remains dominant in North Louisiana, as in the rest of the United States.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more
UN rights office urges independent probe into police operation in Rio, Brazil
Brazil's Amazon deforestation surged in April after pledges
Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon rainforest rises for second straight month
Brazil eyes new Pfizer deal next week for 100 million more COVID-19 shots