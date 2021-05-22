Left Menu

Probe ordered into Andhra 'ayurvedic Covid cure'; drug samples sent for analysis

The Nellore District Administration on Friday stopped the distribution of a "herbal medicine" that is being given as a "cure for COVID-19" by an ayurvedic practitioner in Krishnapatnam village of Nellore's Krishnapatnam town.

ANI | Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 22-05-2021 11:29 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 11:29 IST
Nellore District Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Nellore District Administration on Friday stopped the distribution of a "herbal medicine" that is being given as a "cure for COVID-19" by an ayurvedic practitioner in Krishnapatnam village of Nellore's Krishnapatnam town. The administration also ordered District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) and Ayush officials to examine the formulation of the medicine.

"As soon as we found out that an individual was distributing a herbal medicine and that COVID-19 norms are being flouted, the district administration immediately intervened and stopped the further distribution and enforced all COVID-19 protocols," Nellore District Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu said in a video message. This came after thousands of people assembled near the residence of Ayurvedic practitioner Borigi Anandaiaah in Krishnapatnam who was distributing the 'herbal medicine' for free of cost claiming that it would prevent people from contracting COVID-19.

The Nellore District Collector further informed that samples of the 'herbal preparation' have sent to a lab in Hyderabad for analysis. "We have also sent DMHO and Ayush officials to find out about the preparation (of the medicine) and the proportion of materials used. The same has been sent to a lab in Hyderabad for further analysis," Chakradhar said.

He further said that the state government has decided to rope in the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for a deeper analysis of the issue. "Depending on the findings of the expert authorities, the individual can obtain necessary permission as per the usual procedure and can commence the distribution of the medicine as per the discretion of the concerned authorities," he added. (ANI)

