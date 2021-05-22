Over 400 doctors died due to COVID during second wave, at least 100 in Delhi: IMA

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Tuesday said over 400 doctors across the country have succumbed to the COVID-19 infection during the second wave of the pandemic. According to the IMA, as many as 420 doctors have lost their lives so far during the second COVID-19 wave and 100 out of these casualties have been reported from Delhi.

The national capital is recently witnessing decline in the COVID-19 cases after an overwhelming crisis in April. The doctors' association said at least 96 doctors have died in Bihar and 41 in Uttar Pradesh.

The state-wise data of IMA reveals that as many as 31 doctors succumbed to COVID-19 in Gujarat, 20 in Telangana, 16 in West Bengal and Odisha. "Maharashtra has witnessed deaths of 15 doctors in the ongoing second wave of COVID-19," the doctors' association said.

As many as 2,57,299 fresh COVID-19 infections and 4,194 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Saturday. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the country recorded 3,57,630 fresh recoveries in the 24-hour period, outnumbering new cases.

The cumulative caseload in India now stands at 2,62,89,290 including 29,23,400 active cases. The death toll mounted to 2,95,525, while the recovery tally reached 2,30,70,365. (ANI)

