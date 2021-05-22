Centre makes fresh allocation of Amphotericin B to states, UTs as Mucormycosis cases rise

Left Menu

After reviewing the rising number of cases of Mucormycosis or black fungus infections in various states, Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers DV Sadananda Gowda announced that the Centre has allocated a total of 23680 additional vials of Amphotericin- B to all states and Union Territories on Saturday.

Union Minister DV Sadananda Gowda. (File Pic). Image Credit: ANI
After reviewing the rising number of cases of Mucormycosis or black fungus infections in various states, Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers DV Sadananda Gowda announced that the Centre has allocated a total of 23680 additional vials of Amphotericin- B to all states and Union Territories on Saturday. Taking to Twitter, Gowda informed that the allocation has been made based on the total number of patients, which is approximately 8848 across the country.

"After a detailed review of rising number of cases of Mucormycosis in various states, a total of 23680 additional vials of Amphotericin- B have been allocated to all States/UTs today. The Allocation has been made based on the total number of patients which is approximately 8848 across the country," the Union Minister tweeted. According to a list of Mucormycosis cases reported across the country cited by the Minister, Gujarat has a maximum number of cases (2281), followed by Maharastra (2000) and Andhra Pradesh (910).

As per the Union Health Ministry, Mucormycosis is being detected among patients who are recovering or have recovered from COVID-19. "Moreover, anyone who is diabetic and whose immune system is not functioning well needs to be on the guard against this. The disease is caused by a set of micro-organisms known as mucormycetes, which are present naturally in the environment, seen mostly in soil and in decaying organic matter like leaves, compost and piles," the Ministry had earlier said.

It stated that the treatment of COVID-19 patients involves the intake of drugs like dexamethasone, which suppresses our immune system response. Due to these factors, COVID-19 patients face a renewed risk of failing the battle against attacks mounted by organisms such as mucormycetes. (ANI)

