Russia reports 8,709 new COVID-19 cases, 386 deaths
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 22-05-2021 13:37 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 13:30 IST
Russia reported 8,709 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, including 2,653 in Moscow, taking the official national tally since the pandemic began to 4,992,554.
The government coronavirus task force said 386 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes in the past 24 hours, pushing the national death toll to 118,125.
