Maha: Task force formed for children orphaned due to COVID-19 in Raigad
The administration in Maharashtra's Raigad district has established a task force to take care of children who have lost their parents to coronavirus, an official said on Saturday. Meanwhile, the collector has sanctioned a COVID-19 vaccination center at the Raigad district court in Alibaug, where judges, advocates, and the court staffer can get inoculated from Saturday, an official said.
- Country:
- India
The administration in Maharashtra's Raigad district has established a task force to take care of children who have lost their parents to coronavirus, an official said on Saturday. As directed by Collector Nidhi Choudhary, when COVID-19 patients are admitted to hospitals, medical officers who are present at the time have to get a form filled from them regarding the custody of their children in the event of their death, the official said.
Citizens can call on the helpline number 1089 to inform the task force about children who have lost their parents to COVID-19, he said. Meanwhile, the collector has sanctioned a COVID-19 vaccination center at the Raigad district court in Alibaug, where judges, advocates, and the court staffer can get inoculated from Saturday, an official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- Alibaug
- Nidhi Choudhary
- Raigad district
ALSO READ
Boy dies in lightning strike in Maharashtra's Thane
Maharashtra, UP, Delhi and Chhattisgarh among states, UTs showing continued plateauing or decrease in daily COVID-19 cases: Govt.
Maharashtra Health Minister requests Centre for more COVID-19 vaccines, oxygen supply, Remdesivir
Goodwill gesture: Patnaik waives rent for Odisha Bhavan in Maharashtra
Maharashtra to have separate COVID-19 task force for children