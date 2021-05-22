Maha: Task force formed for children orphaned due to COVID-19 in Raigad

The administration in Maharashtra's Raigad district has established a task force to take care of children who have lost their parents to coronavirus, an official said on Saturday. As directed by Collector Nidhi Choudhary, when COVID-19 patients are admitted to hospitals, medical officers who are present at the time have to get a form filled from them regarding the custody of their children in the event of their death, the official said.

Citizens can call on the helpline number 1089 to inform the task force about children who have lost their parents to COVID-19, he said. Meanwhile, the collector has sanctioned a COVID-19 vaccination center at the Raigad district court in Alibaug, where judges, advocates, and the court staffer can get inoculated from Saturday, an official said.

