Malaysia reports 6,320 new coronavirus cases, 50 deaths
Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 22-05-2021 15:17 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 15:14 IST
Malaysia reported 6,320 new coronavirus cases on Saturday amid a recent surge in infections, bringing the total to 505,115.
Health authorities also reported 50 new deaths.
The Southeast Asian nation reported a record high of 6,806 new cases on Thursday when it also saw its highest daily toll of 59 deaths.
