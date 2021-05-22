Malaysia reports 6,320 new coronavirus cases, 50 deaths

Malaysia reported 6,320 new coronavirus cases on Saturday amid a recent surge in infections, bringing the total to 505,115.

Health authorities also reported 50 new deaths.

The Southeast Asian nation reported a record high of 6,806 new cases on Thursday when it also saw its highest daily toll of 59 deaths.

