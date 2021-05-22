Left Menu

TN extends covid-induced lockdown by another week

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 22-05-2021 15:49 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 15:49 IST
TN extends covid-induced lockdown by another week
  • Country:
  • India

The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday announced extending the ongoing covid-induced lockdown, slated to end on May 24, by another week.

Chief Minister M K Stalin announced the government's decision after holding discussions with a medical panel and a legislature committee comprising of members from all parties on Saturday, besides with officials.

''To control the spread of the pandemic, the ongoing lockdown will be implemented from May 24 for another week without any relaxations,'' Stalin said in a statement.

The restrictions will come into effect from Monday.

Accordingly, for people's benefit shops will remain open till 9 pm on Saturday and from 6 am to 9 pm on Sunday, when otherwise a day-long total shutdown will be in place, he added.

Further, inter-district bus services will be operated on Saturday and Sunday.

Pharmacies can remain open during the extended lockdown while distribution of milk, water and newspapers can continue.

The state horticulture department will ensure supply of vegetables and fruits through mobile outlets in the city and elsewhere in association with local bodies, Stalin said, adding only essential departments will function in the state Secretariat and the districts.

Private firms, IT companies and banks should ensure work from home concept while e-commerce services can be operated from 6 am to 8 pm.

Restaurants and eateries can sell only takeaway services from 6 am-10 am, 12-3 pm and 6-9 pm and e-commerce food supply firms will also be allowed to operate only during this schedule, Stalin said.

Fuel outlets, ATMs will be open and inter-district travel for valid medical reasons and deaths alone will be allowed after e-registration.

There was no need for such a registration for intra- district movement for medical reasons, he added.

Continuous process industries and those manufacturing essential commodities and medical equipment will be allowed to function as per existing guidelines.

Calling for public cooperation to the government's efforts to stem the spread of the virus, Stalin urged people to follow due protocol like social distancing and wearing of masks.

He pointed out that the state had reported about 36,000 new covid infections on Friday while the active cases stood at around 2.74 lakh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany declares U.K. a virus variant region

Germany declares U.K. a virus variant region

 Germany
2
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
3
IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

 United States
4
EU persuades U.S. to ease COVID export restrictions for CureVac -sources

EU persuades U.S. to ease COVID export restrictions for CureVac -sources

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021