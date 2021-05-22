Left Menu

K'taka Health Minister expresses displeasure over the functioning of KIMS

PTI | Hubballi | Updated: 22-05-2021 16:23 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 16:23 IST
K'taka Health Minister expresses displeasure over the functioning of KIMS
Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Saturday expressed displeasure over the treatment provided to COVID-19 patients at the Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) here, saying its performance did not meet the expectations.

''There are about 1,000 doctors in the hospital.

Presently 1,030 COVID patients are undergoing treatment. This ratio of doctors and patients is nowhere in the country.

You need to introspect how effectively you have discharged your duty,'' Sudhakar was quoted as saying in a statement issued by his office.

According to the minister, if all other personnel are taken into account, then the hospital has a strength of over 2,000 staff.

''Yet, why are the health services not as per the expectations?'' Sudhakar sought to know.

The minister said he has been receiving complaints that the senior doctors and specialists are not visiting the wards.

''I found truth in the complaints. It has come to our notice that some people working in private hospitals are coming and signing the register,'' the Minister alleged.

He sought stringent action against some senior doctors and specialists, whose conduct is bringing a bad name to the institution and demoralising others, who are sincere.

The Minister also emphasised upon judicious spending of oxygen and its regular audit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

