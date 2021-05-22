Left Menu

COVID-19: Private firms sponsor oxygen concentrators to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike

In wake of the rising need of oxygen due to the second wave of COVID-19, several private firms have sponsored oxygen concentrators to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to assist the Karnataka government in its fight against the pandemic.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 22-05-2021 17:01 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 17:01 IST
Oxygen concentrators sponsored to BBMP (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In wake of the rising need of oxygen due to the second wave of COVID-19, several private firms have sponsored oxygen concentrators to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to assist the Karnataka government in its fight against the pandemic. TVS motors have sponsored 20 oxygen concentrators, while Xylem (XYL), a leading water technology company, committed 35 oxygen concentrators to the BBMP on Saturday, according to the Chief Minister's Office.

"The second wave of COVID-19 is sweeping through India and in these uncertain times, it becomes critical to take all precautionary measures to protect our communities against the virus. Xylem values the efforts by BBMP and the Government of Karnataka in addressing this crisis, including the massive vaccination drive which will help in bringing the pandemic under control," said Nitin Bhate, Managing Director of Xylem Water Solutions India Private Limited. He added that his firm would like to extend help by joining hands with BBMP and the Karnataka government, and donating 35 units of oxygen concentrators that could be used against fighting the COVID-19 situation.

BBMP Chief Commissioner, Gaurav Gupta said that these concentrators will be used in triage centers and in COVID Care Centers managed by BBMP to ensure oxygen support to the patients in a timely manner. According to the Union Health Ministry, Karnataka has 5,14,259 active cases of coronavirus. The state has witnessed 24,207 COVID related deaths. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

