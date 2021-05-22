Left Menu

Goa: Experts demand lactating mothers be vaccinated on priority

An experts committee formed by the Goa government has recommended that lactating mothers be vaccinated on a priority considering the possibility of a third wave of coronavirus pandemic which doctors believe might affect children the most among other age groups.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 22-05-2021 17:39 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 17:25 IST
Goa: Experts demand lactating mothers be vaccinated on priority
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An experts' committee formed by the Goa government has recommended that lactating mothers be vaccinated on a priority considering the possibility of a ''third wave'' of coronavirus pandemic which doctors believe might affect children the most among other age groups. Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) dean Dr Shivanand Bandekar, who heads the committee, said transmission of coronavirus might be transmitted from infected mothers to children during the third wave.

"Lactating mothers with children below two years and the mothers with comorbidities should be given a priority in the vaccination," he told reporters after attending the meeting of the panel. As per the Goa government data, there are 3.5 lakh to 4 lakh children who are below the age of 18 years in the state and 2.5 lakh children are younger than 12 years.

Dr Bandekar said this recommendation of the committee would be placed before the Task Force being headed by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

Senior GMCH Dr Jagdish Kakodkar said of the total coronavirus positive cases in the first wave in Goa, seven to eight per cent of patients were children. This number increased to almost 12 per cent during the second wave.

"A similar pattern is noticed all across India," he said.

Kakodkar said the panel also proposed that the number of neonatal ICU beds is ramped up and a dedicated pediatric hospital is set up each in North and South Goa district to tackle patients in the event of a third wave.

The committee also suggested that 50 per cent of the adult ICU beds be converted into pediatric ICU beds, Dr Kakodkar added.

He said the panel also discussed the treatment protocol for children during the third wave.

''A protocol prescribed by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) would be followed in Goa,'' Dr Kakodkar added.

Goa's tally of COVID-19 cases stood at 1,43,192 as of Friday with the overall death toll of 2,302, as per health officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany declares U.K. a virus variant region

Germany declares U.K. a virus variant region

 Germany
2
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
3
IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

 United States
4
EU persuades U.S. to ease COVID export restrictions for CureVac -sources

EU persuades U.S. to ease COVID export restrictions for CureVac -sources

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021