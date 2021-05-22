Left Menu

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 22-05-2021 17:45 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 17:26 IST
MP's first white fungus case reported in Jabalpur
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A 55-year-old man who recovered from COVID-19 in Jabalpur has been detected with the white fungus or Aspergillu Flavus infection, making him the first to have the ailment in Madhya Pradesh, a health official said on Saturday.

The man was operated on on May 17 after his headache and eye pain did not subside, and a test on Friday detected the white fungus infection in his nose, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College's ENT Department head Dr. Kavita Sachdeva told PTI over the phone. White fungus is curable with medicines and does not need injections like Mucormycosis, better known as black fungus, not is as deadly as the latter, she said.

Both affect people with uncontrolled sugar levels, Sachdeva said, adding that white fungus ''is not rare and many people have been cured of it earlier''.

Meanwhile, MP Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang said the state had 650 confirmed cases of black fungus, a rare and dangerous fungal infection being found in people with COVID-19 as well as those who have recovered.

The state had recently declared black fungus a notified disease.

