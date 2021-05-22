Left Menu

Negative COVID test report must for inter-state travellers

PTI | Haveri | Updated: 22-05-2021 17:42 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 17:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A negative COVID test report is a must for inter-State travellers coming into Karnataka, said State Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday.

''We have barricaded not only major roads but also the minor ones as was done last time,'' he told reporters here.

''We have imposed restrictions, especially in the border districts such as Belagavi, Bidar, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Anekal in Bengaluru (bordering Tamil Nadu) and near Mangaluru (bordering Kerala),'' he said.

As directed by the Centre, a negative COVID report is a must for the inter-State travellers to enter Karnataka, the Minister said.

The Minister said he has directed the district authorities, including the police, to strictly impose the lockdown in the districts to contain the spread of the infection.

He appealed to the people to abide by the lockdown.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru police commissioner Kamal Pant tweeted that the police personnel in the city have been instructed to take action legally, including booking cases and seizing vehicles of those who violate the lockdown guidelines and wilful defaulters.

''Please cooperate with @BlrCityPolice in implementing the lockdown guidelines. Let us beat #COVID19 together. Stay Home. Stay Safe!'' Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday announced the extension of lockdown till June 7, which was slated to end on May 24.

The State has imposed restrictions since April 27 but the stringent restrictions were imposed on May 10 for a period of two weeks.

However, the government extended it for another two weeks as the COVID cases grew unabated and caused intense stress on the hospitals, doctors and paramedical staff.

On Saturday, the State reported 32,218 fresh COVID cases and 353 related fatalities while there were 5,14,238 active cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

