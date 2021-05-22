Two cases of white fungus reported in Ahmedabad's GMERS hospital

Ahemdabad's GMERS Medical College and Civil Hospital, Sola reported two cases of white fungus also known as Aspergillosis over the last one week, informed Dr Nina Bhalodia, Head of Department of ENT on Saturday. According to the doctors, both types of fungal infections - white fungus (Aspergillosis) and black fungus (Mucormycosis) - are invasive only when the patient is immunocompromised.

"If the virus infects the eyes, the visibility becomes low. If it goes to your nose or paranasal sinus, then there are symptoms relating to the nose and throat. Similarly, if it goes to your brain then it shows different symptoms," said Dr Nina Bhalodia. Speaking to ANI, about the number of fungal infections reported at the hospital, she said, "Last week, we had three patients with fungal infections out of which two were cases of Aspergillosis."

"In the last 15-20, we were treating Mucormycosis. The symptoms were also the same and even the presentation in MRI was the exact same. However, when we sent it for biopsy for pathology evaluation, then we discovered it was not Mucormycosis but Aspergillosis. The treatments for the two fungus infections are different," she added. Dr Nina Bhalodia also informed that medicines required for treating Aspergillosis are available in the market.

"Since morning till 1 pm on Saturday, a minimum of 8-10 cases of fungal infections were reported. Every presentation of the infection is different," said Dr Nina Bhalodia. Meanwhile, Medical Director at Delhi's LNJP Hospital, Dr Suresh Kumar on Saturday said that white fungus is not as dangerous as black fungus.

"The treatment of White fungus can be easily treated," he told ANI. (ANI)

