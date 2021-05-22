Health News Roundup: India reports daily rise in coronavirus cases of 257,299; Taiwan adds more domestic COVID cases and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

White House says no plans to require vaccines for foreign visitors

Advertisement

The White House said on Friday it has no plans to require foreign visitors to the United States to be vaccinated for COVID-19, even as the European Union plans to allow Americans who have received their shots to travel in the bloc. White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki also said there was no update on when the U.S. might allow in more foreign visitors.

Taiwan adds more domestic COVID cases but says trend stable

Taiwan reported another rise in domestic COVID-19 cases on Saturday, but the health minister said the trend remained stable with new infections concentrated in the northern part of the island in and around Taipei. After months of keeping the pandemic under control, Taiwan is dealing with a surge in domestic infections, and the whole island is under a heightened state of alert with people asked to stay at home and many venues shut.

Brazil senator says Bolsonaro never wanted COVID-19 vaccines, preferred herd immunity

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro never wanted to buy COVID-19 vaccines and originally bet on herd immunity beating the coronavirus, the senator leading the upper house's inquiry into the government's handling of the crisis said on Friday. In an interview, Senator Renan Calheiros said it is too early to say if Bolsonaro had committed any criminal offense in his management of the public health crisis, and that more investigation is required.

India, Pfizer seek to bridge dispute over vaccine indemnity -sources

Pfizer and the Indian government are seeking to resolve tensions over a demand by the U.S. drugmaker for legal protection from any claims linked to the use of its COVID-19 vaccine in one of the world's biggest markets, two sources told Reuters. India has not given any manufacturer of a COVID-19 vaccine indemnity against the costs of compensation for any severe side effects, which is a condition Pfizer has obtained in many countries where its shots have already been widely used, including Britain and the United States.

China's Fosun says willing to provide BioNTech vaccines to Taiwan

China's Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd is willing to provide Taiwan with BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines, its chairman Wu Yifang told Xinhua news agency, amid a spike in domestic infections on the island. Fosun signed a deal with BioNTech to exclusively develop and commercialise COVID-19 vaccine products developed using BioNTech's mRNA technology in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.

Vietnam in talks to produce Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine - media

A research centre under Vietnam's health ministry is in talks with Russia to produce the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in the country, local media reported on Saturday. The Russian partner would initially transfer semi-finished products along with instructions to the Ministry of Health's Polyvac Center to produce around 50 million doses a year, the online newspaper VnExpress reported, without identifying the partner.

COVID-19 deaths in Latin America surpass 1 million as outbreak worsens

The death toll from COVID-19 in Latin America and the Caribbean passed 1 million people on Friday, according to a Reuters tally, with the pandemic worsening in the part of the world with the highest per capita death rate. From the dusty highlands of Bolivia to the Brazilian metropolis of São Paulo, the pandemic has swamped underfunded healthcare systems after spreading fast across nations where many people survive hand-to-mouth and have been unable to enter lockdown.

India reports daily rise in coronavirus cases of 257,299

India on Saturday reported 257,299 new coronavirus infections over the last 24 hours, while deaths rose by 4,194. Total infections in the country stood at 26.3 million while the country's total death toll was at 295,525, according to data from the health ministry.

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 165.94 million, death toll at 3,577,039

More than 165.94 million people have been reported to be infected by the coronavirus globally and 3,577,039​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

Philippines investigating illegal sale of COVID-19 shots, vaccine slots

The Philippines is investigating reports that some people have been illegally selling COVID-19 shots or their vaccine slots for financial gain, officials said on Saturday, as they reminded the public the vaccines are free. Law enforcers learned of the illicit activity through social media posts where sellers offer vaccine slots for as much as 15,000 pesos ($313), Philippine police chief Guillermo Eleazar said in a statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)