Ten policemen test positive for COVID-19, station sealed

Mangaluru, May 22 (PTI): A police station at Padubidri in Udupi district of Karnataka has been sealed for 24 hours after 10 police personnel, including the sub-inspector, tested positive for coronavirus.

One of the policemen tested positive when he was subjected to the test after he developed fever recently, sources said on Saturday.

Subsequently, all the personnel were tested and results of 10 of them turned out positive, they said.

All the infected personnel have been placed under quarantine, the sources said.

