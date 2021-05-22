Left Menu

SP leader Azam Khan's condition stable: Hospital

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 22-05-2021 19:10 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 19:10 IST
SP leader Azam Khan's condition stable: Hospital
The condition of senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan is stable, the hospital treating him said in a statement here on Saturday.

Khan and his son Abdullah were shifted from the Sitapur jail to Medanta Hospital here on May 9 for coronavirus treatment.

''On May 22, SP MP Azam Khan (72) was given two litres of oxygen. His condition is stable,'' the hospital said.

The condition of his 30-year-old son too is stable and he has been kept under the observation of doctors, the statement said.

