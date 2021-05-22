SP leader Azam Khan's condition stable: Hospital
PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 22-05-2021 19:10 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 19:10 IST
- Country:
- India
The condition of senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan is stable, the hospital treating him said in a statement here on Saturday.
Khan and his son Abdullah were shifted from the Sitapur jail to Medanta Hospital here on May 9 for coronavirus treatment.
Advertisement
''On May 22, SP MP Azam Khan (72) was given two litres of oxygen. His condition is stable,'' the hospital said.
The condition of his 30-year-old son too is stable and he has been kept under the observation of doctors, the statement said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Chef Vikas Khanna mobilising efforts to send COVID-19 emergency relief material to India
Pakistan PM Imran Khan leaves for Saudi Arabia on three-day visit
Tabish Khan becomes Pakistan's third-oldest Test debutant
BJP leaders slam Jharkhand CM Soren for his dig at prime minister
Pakistan PM Khan in Saudi Arabia to discuss relations