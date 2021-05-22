SP leader Azam Khan's condition stable: Hospital

The condition of senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan is stable, the hospital treating him said in a statement here on Saturday.

Khan and his son Abdullah were shifted from the Sitapur jail to Medanta Hospital here on May 9 for coronavirus treatment.

''On May 22, SP MP Azam Khan (72) was given two litres of oxygen. His condition is stable,'' the hospital said.

The condition of his 30-year-old son too is stable and he has been kept under the observation of doctors, the statement said.

