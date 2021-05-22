Left Menu

55 deaths, 2,341 new virus cases in Himachal Pradesh

Fifty-five more people died from coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday as 2,341 fresh cases pushed the states infection tally to 1,77,725. So far, the disease has claimed 2,693 lives in the state. According to the data updated by the Health Department till 7 pm, the state has 28,788 active cases of the disease.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 22-05-2021 19:44 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 19:44 IST
55 deaths, 2,341 new virus cases in Himachal Pradesh
  • Country:
  • India

Fifty-five more people died from coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday as 2,341 fresh cases pushed the state's infection tally to 1,77,725. So far, the disease has claimed 2,693 lives in the state. According to the data updated by the Health Department till 7 pm, the state has 28,788 active cases of the disease. A total of 5,017 patients recovered from the disease on Saturday, pushing the count of recoveries so far to 1,46,219, a senior official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany declares U.K. a virus variant region

Germany declares U.K. a virus variant region

 Germany
2
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
3
IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

 United States
4
EU persuades U.S. to ease COVID export restrictions for CureVac -sources

EU persuades U.S. to ease COVID export restrictions for CureVac -sources

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021