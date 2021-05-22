Guj: 15-year-boy detected with black fungus after COVID-19 recovery

A 15-year-old-boy in Ahmedabad in Gujarat has been detected with Mucormycosis or black fungus a week after he recovered from COVID-19, a doctor treating him said on Saturday. City-based pediatrician Dr Abhishek Bansal said, to the best of his knowledge, this may be the first case of pediatric Mucormycosis in Ahmedabad.

''He was admitted in a private hospital here on April 14 with coronavirus symptoms, and was later in the ICU for 10 days after the infection was confirmed. He was given supplemental oxygen, Remdesivir as well as steroids and discharged on April 24. A week later, he developed new symptoms like toothache and a small ulcer in palate, which finally turned out to be Mucormycosis,'' he said. ''He had to undergo surgery in which his half right-sided palate and upper teeth on the right side were removed and his sinuses cleaned, His condition is stable and he should be discharged in the next three to four days. To the best of my knowledge, this is the first case of pediatric Mucormycosis in Ahmedabad,'' Bansal said. As per the Centre, Gujarat has 2,281 Mucormycosis patients, which is the highest for any state in the country.

