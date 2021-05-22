First oxygen plant at J-K's Bandipora hospital brings much needed relief to people

The setting up of an oxygen generation plant at Covid-designated Bandipora District Hospital, a first of its kind in the district in Jammu and Kashmir, has brought much need relief to the people in the midst of a disastrous second wave of the Covid pandemic. The plant, which generates 1000 litres of oxygen per minute, has been installed to meet the rising oxygen demand due the ravaging surge in Covid cases in the union territory.

Earlier, the patients had to travel to Srinagar to get oxygen, claim the local residents. "With this new oxygen plant, we can fiercely fight the pandemic," said Ghulam Nabi, a resident of Bandipora.

Advertisement

Civil society Vice president Bandipora Abdul Majeed Beig reiterated the fact that people in the district were facing issues in terms of oxygen availability. Speaking to ANI, he said, "Earlier, we had to face a lot of difficulties. There was an acute shortage of oxygen here. A lot of the problems faced by the people belonging to the poorer section have been solved with this plant. Now patients do not have to go to Srinagar."

Everyone in the district is really satisfied now, believes Manzoor Ahmad, a technician at the oxygen plant. "Critical patients of Bondipora, who required oxygen, had to go to Srinagar. Many of them were poor and did not have the money to spend on travel expenses. The patients are now really happy as the oxygen plant is right next door to them," he said.

The oxygen generation plant at the hospital was set up last year but was only 90 per cent complete. Now the plant is fully functional, informed Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Dr Owais Ahmad (IAS). "This plant commenced last year but the work was 90 per cent complete. The basic requirements were fulfilled at the hospital. It was a crucial step. More than 100 beds with oxygen supply are available at the hospital. We have increased the bed capacity in the district to around 11,000," said Dr Owais Ahmad.

Currently, there are about 25 patients on oxygen supply at the Bandipora District Hospital, said the Deputy Commissioner. According to official data released on Friday, Jammu and Kashmir has registered 2,63,905 Covid-19 cases and 3,465 deaths so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)