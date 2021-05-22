Left Menu

Mixing of two different COVID vaccines is still being analysed: Niti Aayog

Taking two jabs of two different COVID vaccines is "theoretically possible", but more in-depth research is needed in the matter, Dr VK Paul, Member Health NITI aayog said on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2021 20:17 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 20:17 IST
Mixing of two different COVID vaccines is still being analysed: Niti Aayog
VK Paul, Member, Health, Niti Aayog briefing the media in Delhi on Saturday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Sahil Pandey Taking two jabs of two different COVID vaccines is "theoretically possible", but more in-depth research is needed in the matter, Dr VK Paul, Member Health NITI aayog said on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference here today, Paul said, "You asked me if a person can get inoculated with a vaccine different from the one he received in the first dose. Scientifically & theoretically's possible. But recommending this, is an evolving situation. No robust scientific evidence. Only time will tell." According to a study conducted by the Spanish university, a combination of AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccine was entirely safe and effective in controlling the spread and prevention of the disease.

The study conducted by the Carlos III Health Institute in Spain found that the first dose of AstraZeneca followed by the second dose of Pfizer was absolutely safe and effective. The university has backed its findings with the result of a clinical trial in which 673 participants aged below 60 years participated.

According to the Union Health Ministry, as many as 19,33,72,819 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far since the commencement of the vaccination drive on January 16. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany declares U.K. a virus variant region

Germany declares U.K. a virus variant region

 Germany
2
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
3
IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

 United States
4
EU persuades U.S. to ease COVID export restrictions for CureVac -sources

EU persuades U.S. to ease COVID export restrictions for CureVac -sources

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021