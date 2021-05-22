Left Menu

Ramdev has no ill will against modern science: Patanjali Yogpeeth

Patanjali Yogpeeth Trust on Saturday denied allegations by the Indian Medical Association IMA that yoga guru Ramdev has misled people by making unlearned statements against allopathy and defamed scientific medicine.Citing a video circulating on social media, the IMA had earlier on Saturday said Ramdev is seen saying that allopathy ek aisi stupid aur diwalilya science hai...

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2021 20:23 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 20:18 IST
Earlier, the IMA said the Union health ministry should take action against Ramdev as he has misled people by making ''unlearned'' statements against allopathy and defamed scientific medicine. Image Credit: Wikipedia
Patanjali Yogpeeth Trust on Saturday denied allegations by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) that yoga guru Ramdev has misled people by making ''unlearned'' statements against allopathy and defamed scientific medicine.

Citing a video circulating on social media, the IMA had earlier on Saturday said Ramdev is seen saying that ''allopathy ek aisi stupid aur diwalilya science hai... (allopathy is such a stupid science)'' Ramdev has ''utmost regards'' for doctors and support staff who have been working day and night during such a challenging time of the pandemic, said a statement issued by the Haridwar-based Patanjali Yogpeeth Trust.

He was ''reading out a forwarded WhatsApp message received by him and various other members who were participating in the event'', it added.

''Swami jee has no ill-will against the modern science and good practitioners of modern medicine. What is being attributed against him is false and nugatory,'' said the statement signed by Patanjali Yogpeeth Trust General Secretary Acharya Balakrishna.

Earlier, the IMA said the Union health ministry should take action against Ramdev as he has misled people by making ''unlearned'' statements against allopathy and defamed scientific medicine.

