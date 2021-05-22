Left Menu

Nashik sees 1,222 COVID-19 cases, 58 deaths; 1,319 recover

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 22-05-2021 20:26 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 20:26 IST
The COVID-19 tally in Nashik reached 3,78,575 with the addition of 1,222 cases on Saturday, while the day also saw 58 deaths and 1,319 recoveries, an official said.

The district's toll is 4,338 and the number of people discharged is 3,58,171, he added.

With 16,664 samples being examined on Saturday, the number of tests in Nashik reached 15,27,293. the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

