Italy reports 125 coronavirus deaths on Saturday, 4,717 new cases

Italy reported 125 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday against 218 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 4,717 from 5,218. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 1,430 from a previous 1,469. Some 286,603 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 269,744, the health ministry said.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 22-05-2021 20:32 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 20:32 IST
Italy reported 125 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday against 218 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 4,717 from 5,218. Italy has registered 125,153 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.188 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 9,488 on Saturday, down from 9,925 a day earlier. There were 64 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 51 on Friday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 1,430 from a previous 1,469.

Some 286,603 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 269,744, the health ministry said.

