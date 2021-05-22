Left Menu

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 22-05-2021 20:34 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 20:34 IST
Madhya Pradesh records 3,844 new cases; 89 deaths; 9,327 recoveries
Madhya Pradesh on Saturday saw 3,844 new COVID-19 cases and 89 casualties that raised the tally of infections to 7,60,963 and pushed the toll to 7,483, an official from the state health department said.

At least 9,327 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries to 6,91,427, the official said.

With the addition of 863 new cases, Indore's caseload went up to 1,44,472, while Bhopal's tally rose to 1,17,130, after 649 persons tested positive for the infection, he said.

With seven fatalities, the toll in Indore rose to 1,301, while 10 deaths raised Bhopal's toll to 905, he said.

Indore and Bhopal now have 9,432 and 9,773 active cases respectively, he said, adding that 62,053 patients are currently undergoing treatment in the state. With the addition of 79,737 swab samples tested during the day, the total number of tests conducted in the state has crossed 92.28 lakh.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,60,963, new cases 3,844, death toll 7,483, recovered 6,91,427, active cases 62,053, number of tests so far 92,28,270.

